Austin girls swimmers fall to Rochester Mayo

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Rochester Mayo by a score of 96-85 in Bud Higgins Pool Thursday.

The Packer 200-medley relay team of Madelynn, Murley, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh and Alivia Hemry took first.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Kaylee Butts, Olivia Walsh, Alivia Hemry (first, 2:03.50); Anna Kossman, Jaycie Pollack, Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 2:12.98); Gracie Greenman, Sydney Tobak, Addison Tobak, Lucy Lagervall (sixth, 2:17.16)

200-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (third, 2:17.01); Gracie Greenman (fifth, 2:24.44); Jaycie Pollack (sixth, 2:25.24)

200-individual medley: Kaylee Butts (fourth, 2:39.02); Sydney Tobak (fifth, 2:40.82); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (sixth, 2:44.13)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 26.09); Alivia Hemry (third, 27.45); Madelynn Murley (fourth, 27.48)

Diving: Alayna Kennedy (second, 193.15); Rachel Engelstad (third, 179.15); Reese Norton (fifth, 164.45)

100-butterfly: Sydney Tobak (fourth, 1:14.69)

100-freestyle: Abbie Boysen (third, 1:01.85); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 1:02.76); Claire Lagervall (fifth, 1:06.92)

500-freestyle: Madelynn Murley (fourth, 6:11.23); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 6:22.25); Jaycie Pollack (sixth, 6:29.96)

200-freestyle relay: Anna Kossman, Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry, Olivia Walsh (second, 1:49.17); Addison Walsh, Gracie Greenman, Rose Garry, Claire Lagervall (sixth, 2:01.39)

100-backstroke: Anna Kossman (second, 1:14.58); Gracie Greenman (third, 1:15.58); Emma Czarnota (sixth, 1:23.97)

100-breaststroke: Kaylee Butts (second, 1:17.33); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (fourth, 1:24.35); Addison Walsh (fifth, 1:26.61)

400-freestyle relay: Olivia Walsh, Abbie Boysen, Alivia Hemry, Madelynn Murley (second, 4:00.03); Lucy Lagervall, Addison Tobak, Mackenzie Carter, Anna Kossman (fourth, 4:18.10); Jaycie Pollack, Leah Pischkle, Anita Rao, Anna Kossman (fifth, 4:42.82)