Blossoms top USC in four

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team topped United South Central (6-14 overall) by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13 in BP Tuesday.

Abby Hefling had 13 kills for BP (5-16 overall) and Sierra Larson added 11 kills.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 18 set assists, 7 digs, 2 ace serves; Sierra Larson, 11 kills, 11 digs, 1 block; Madi Lea, 17 digs; Josie Hoffman, 9 digs, 1 kill, 2 ace serves, 1 block; Abby Hefling, 13 kills, 2 ace serves, 2 blocks; Clare Rennie, 3 blocks; Haven Carlson, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Anna Pauly, 4 kills, 1 block; Lexi Steckelberg, 12 set assists, 7 digs