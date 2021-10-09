Bruins bring down Norsemen with a third period push

The Austin Bruins rallied for four third period goals to beat the Saint Cloud Norsemen (4-5 overall) 5-3 in St. Cloud Friday.

Carson Riddle scored his sixth goal of the season for the Bruins (6-2-1 overall) on a short handed empty net opportunity to seal the game with 14 seconds left.

Jens Richards added two goals and Hudson Hodges had 24 saves.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 0 1 4 — 5

SC 1 1 1 — 3

First period

(SC) Brandon Lajoie (Blake Perpix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 14:56

Second period

(A) Jens Richards (Alex Trombley, Franklin Dovorany) 1:28

(SC) Kade Peterson (Blake Perbix, Ryan O’Neill) (power play) 16:02

Third period

(A) Richards (Dovorany, Trombley) 8:24

(SC) Perbix (penalty shot) 11:54

(A) Sutter Muzzatti (Therien Thiesing, Dylan Gajewski) 13:25

(A) Austin Salani (Trombley, Richards) 14:10

(A) Carson Riddle (empty net, short handed) 19:46

Shots: Austin — 28; St Cloud — 27

Power plays: Austin — 0-for-3; St. Cloud — 2-for-5