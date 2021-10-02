Bruins hold off North Iowa in a shootout

The Austin Bruins pulled off a thrilling 4-3 shootout victory over the North Iowa Bulls on the road Friday.

Hudson Hodges stopped four out of the five shots he saw in the shootout and Gavin Morrisey scored the game-winner for Austin (5-1-1 overall).

Hodges had 27 saves in regulation and OT.

SCORING SUMMARY

Austin 1 1 1 0 1 — 4

North Iowa 1 0 2 0 0 — 3

First period

(A) Marian Haborak (power play) 6:05

(NI) Chris Carroll (Jack Mesic) 14:19

Second period

(A) Nick Catalano (Carson Riddle) (power play) 12:03

Third period

(NI) Hunter Bulgar (Anthony Domina) 9:27

(A) Riddle (Sutter Muzatti) 11:34

(NI) Sean Vlasich (Michael Mesic, Ryan Coughlin) 19:17

OT

No scoring