Bulls beat Bruins to move into first place in NAHL Central
Published 7:39 am Sunday, October 3, 2021
The Austin Bruins lost to the North Iowa Bulls 4-2 in Riverside Arena Saturday.
The Bruins fell behind 2-0 in the second period and they never tied or took the lead.
Nikola Goich had 25 saves for Austin.
With the win, the Bulls (5-2-0 overall) move into a first place tie with the Bruins (5-2-1-0 overall) in the NAHL Central Division.
SCORING SUMMARY
Bulls 1 1 2 – 4
Bruins 0 1 1 – 2
First period
(NI) Byron Hartley (Anthony Galante) 3:09
Second period
(NI) Hunter Bulger (Anthony Domina) 12:32
(A) Jens Richards (Nick Catalano) 17:43
Third period
(NI) Carter Rapalje (Chris Carroll, Logan Dombrowky) 3:54
(A) Marian Haborak (Sutter Muzzatti, Jack Malinski) 13:10
Shots: Austin – 29; Bulls – 29
Power plays: Austin 0-for-5; Bulls – 0-for-5