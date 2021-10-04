Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities Electric Vehicle and Touch-A-Truck Expo

This year, Oct 3-9, Austin Utilities (AU) will be celebrating Public Power and Public Natural Gas Week with live and virtual events.

“We are featuring a live event that will be held outdoors but there were some virtual events we held last year that were popular with our customers, so we kept some of those,” said Mark Nibaur, Austin Utilities general manager.

The events are part of an annual campaign to raise awareness of Austin’s public utility. Austin Utilities is proud to be a public, community-owned, not-for-profit electric, natural gas, and water utility.

“We have so much to share with our customers about the benefits of having a local public utility, electric vehicle technology, and fun activities customers can participate in from the comfort of their home,” Nibaur said.

Activities

Electric Vehicle Expo and Touch-A-Truck Expo

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 3-6 p.m. in the Austin Utilities parking lot.

There is something for everyone at our Electric Vehicle Expo and Touch-A-Truck event. AU will be showing our 2021 Nissan Leaf and sharing information about electric vehicles. Local car dealers will have new models to display, and members of our EVO Club (electric vehicle owners) will bring their vehicles and personal experiences about being an EV owner. Participants will also have the opportunity to see up close some of the biggest equipment we use to provide public service to you including a line truck, skid loader and tractor backhoe.

White Truck Treasure Hunt

Austin Utilities is hiding a model sized replica of one of the service trucks somewhere in the community of Austin. Find it using daily clues and win a new EnergyStar dehumidifier. Clues will be posted daily at 9 a.m. on AU’s Facebook page and website which bega

White Truck Website Challenge

Let AU know where you find 10 utility truck icons on our website to be eligible for one of ten AU Gift Kits.

Stop in the office during the month of October and receive a free gift for being a customer of a public utility! Remember to follow mask guidelines and social distancing when coming to our office.

Activities can be followed at www.austinutilities.com and our Facebook page.