Celebration of Life: Harold Olson

LE ROY, Minn. – Celebration of Life/

100th Birthday Party in honor of Harold Olson. Harold passed away on June 9th but would have been 100 years old this month so we want to celebrate his life and his 100th birthday. Please come and have some lunch and share your stories and memories.

Open House

October 17th from 3pm-7pm at the

VFW 300 4th Ave. NE, Austin, MN

Harold Olson, Le Roy, Minn., died Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Wildwood Grove.