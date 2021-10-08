Convictions: Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

—Stephen Aaron Craig Brandt, 38, of Blooming Prairie was sentenced to 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor second-degree DWI – any amount of schedule I/II drugs. He must pay $115 in fines. He received credit for 33 days served. He received a concurrent sentence of 180 days in jail for gross misdemeanor driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. He must pay $85 in fines. He received credit for 33 days served. Both sentences are concurrent to all non-DWI files.

—Steven Joseph Drahos, 55, of Mankato was sentenced to two years of probation for gross misdemeanor theft – take/use/transfer movable property – no consent. He must follow a few conditions and pay $490.95 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 365 days in jail.

—Robert Peter Hofius, 29, of Austin was sentenced to one years or probation for gross misdemeanor theft – take/use/transfer movable property without consent. He must follow a few conditions and pay $785 in fines. Failure to follow the conditions could result in 180 days in jail.