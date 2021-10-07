Darren Dash set for Sunday

The 10th Annual Darren Dash will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The 5K race starts and ends in Lafayette Park

Water stops and post race refreshments will be provided for all participants. Proceeds from this event will go to a scholarship fund for Austin Cross Country runners and for programs committed to improving mental and physical health in the community. Darren Dash has given out over $25,000 in scholarships to date.

Registration can be done online at www.darrendash.org or at Lewis Physical Therapy from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday. Registration will also be held from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. at Veterans Pavilion on Saturday.

Darren Michael Lewis was an amazing man who was loved by more people than he ever knew. He inspired so many of us through his life long passion for running, his work ethic, his commitment to family, and his undeniable ability to live life to the fullest. The third of four children, he was born in Austin, MN. He was the youngest Minnesotan to run Grandma’s Marathon at the age of nine years. He went on to compete at the high school level and ultimately became a solid competitor on the Mankato State Cross Country team.