Funeral notice: Thomas J. Purcell, 95
Published 9:41 pm Monday, October 4, 2021
May 14, 1926-Oct. 3, 2021
AUSTIN, Minn. – Thomas J. Purcell, 95, Austin, Minn., died Sunday, Oct. 3, in Austin at Sacred Heart Care Center.
A private family memorial Mass will be at St. Augustine Catholic Church. The service will be available for viewing Saturday, Oct. 9, on Clasen-Jordan Mortuary’s website. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Clinic’s Austin Hospice or St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Arrangements by Clasen-Jordan Mortuary.
