Get to Know: Austin senior Nadia Vaughn
Published 8:17 am Thursday, October 7, 2021
Nadia Vaughn is a senior on the Austin cross country team.
Q: What sports do you compete in?
A: I run both cross country and track.
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: The sections meet of my sophomore cross country season. I broke my personal record at my favorite course.
Q: What have you learned from sports?
A: Being an athlete has not only taught me how to be a great leader, but I’ve also learned that there is always room for improvement.
Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My coach, Tony Einertson.
Q: What’s your favorite team?
A: Minnesota Wild
Q: Any funny stories from playing sports?
A: On our way to a meet a couple years ago a bird flew into the bus and shattered the windshield.
Q: What is the biggest obstacle you’ve had to overcome?
A: An injury my junior year that was a major setback for my cross country season.
Q: What is your dream job?
A: A dentist
Q: What is your favorite food?
A: Any type of pasta my dad makes.
Q: What are your plans after high school?
A: I plan to study pre-dentistry and continue running cross country and track at a four-year university. After that, I hope to head to dental school and graduate with my DDS degree.