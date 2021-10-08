In Your Community: Duplicate Bridge

Published 4:54 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

By Daily Herald

Duplicate Bridge

The Mower County Senior Center is the busiest  place in town as Duplicate Bridge players arrive on Tuesdays at noon and Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. for a competitive game. Players come from Rose Creek, Albert Lea, Austin, Northwood and Mason City, Iowa. 

Winners Tuesday:  First place, Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen; second place, Jim Fisher and Brandon Helm; third place, Edna Knobbe and Loren Cleland; fourth place, Gail and Ray Schmidt; fifth place, Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

Winners Wednesday: First place, Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz; second place, Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever; third place, John Leisen and Dave Ring; fourth place, Bonnie Fritz and Loren Cleland; fifth place, Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

In the dining room, volunteers serve lunches to seniors in the community. They serve 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Wednesdays the Woodcarver’s meet from 8:30-11 a.m. Elsewhere in the building the knitters, crocheters and seamstresses share their crafts. All of this activity is directed by volunteers who welcome  people who enter through the doors.

