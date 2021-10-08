Jamey Helgeson: Volunteers an important part of LIFE

Volunteers are vital to the programs and services of LIFE Mower County. Volunteers are the backbone of our organization — lending support in a variety of ways to the people and families we serve. Your contribution can make a valuable difference in someone’s life.

Volunteer opportunities exist for individuals and groups. You can help ​on a one-time basis for our special events or on a regular basis working with people and families in our programs and activities.

Volunteer opportunities include Activity Assistant (Assist LIFE staff with activities which includes games, sporting events, trips, bingo, etc.), Board of Directors/Committees, Fundraisers (Rose Sale and Taste of Mower County), Special Olympics Coaches and Unified Partners.

To learn more, please contact us at 507-433-8994 email info@lifemowercounty.org or visit www.lifemowercounty.org/volunteer.

Senate Finance Committee holds historic SSI hearing

On Sept. 21, the U.S. Subcommittee on Social Security, Pensions, and Family Policy held the first hearing on Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in decades. Senators discussed policy solutions to strengthen SSI, a program that 7.8 million people with disabilities, older adults, and people with low incomes rely on. Witnesses explained how many key features of SSI have not been updated in decades, trapping people with disabilities in poverty. The committee discussed outdated rules governing assets, earnings, and in-kind supports.

Upcoming Events

Tuesday: Creative Arts, 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Thursday: Self-Advocates MN Meeting, 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 18: People First Aktion Club Meeting, 4 p.m.

Oct. 19: Movie and Munchies, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20: Special Olympics Bowling, 4 p.m.

Oct. 21: Virtual Game Night, 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 22: Halloween Spooktacular Dance, 6 p.m.

Oct. 23: Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum and End-O-Line Railroad Museum, 8:30 a.m.