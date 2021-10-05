Jody M. McFarland, 69

Jody Marie McFarland, age 69, of Apple Valley, Minnesota, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester, Saint Marys Campus. Jody Marie Elward was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Bruce and Carolene (Anderson) Elward on April 6, 1952. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School. Jody then went on to attend Austin Community College. Following college, she began her career working as a CNA for Hayfield Nursing Home. On December 16, 1972, Jody married Raymond McFarland at the Red Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Austin. Jody was a foster parent for many years. Family was everything to her and she cherished her time with them. She was a member of the National Guard Auxiliary. Jody was strong willed and loved Jesus with her whole heart. She enjoyed camping, traveling, and loved her dogs, Lila and Sophie. Jody was loved dearly by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include her husband, Raymond McFarland; children, Brandon (Ranae) McFarland, Mike (Michele) McFarland, Jacob (Tomaine) McFarland, and Anna McFarland; grandchildren, Dylan, Jayden, Ezekiel, Nathan (Jennifer), Michael, JaCory, and Jacob; great grandchildren, Emery, Italia, Kylee, and Jaycee; siblings, Mike (Peggy) Elward, Nikki Elward, and Shawn (Lynelle) Elward; and five nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Carolene Elward and her grandparents.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Rose Creek Enterprise Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to The Salvation Army in Austin. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.