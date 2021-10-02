Lyle-Pacelli falls short in OT

The Lyle-Pacelli football team came up short in an overtime bid as it lost to Houston (1-4 overall) 12-6 in Houston Friday.

LP (0-4 overall) held a 6-0 lead at halftime, but the Hurricanes tied the game at 6-6 in the third quarter and they won it in overtime on a 10-yard TD run by Iaac Heyer.

LP STATS

Passing: Jake Truckenmiller, 10-for-22, 96, INT

Receiving: Trey Anderson, 5-for-37; Dylan Regensheid, 2-for-30; Brady Tufte, 3-for-29

Rushing: Trey Anderson, 20-for-79; Jon Whalen, 11-for-39, TD; Truckenmiller, 7-for-38; Tufte, 3-for9

Defense: Truckenmiller, 2 interceptions; Regenshied, 1 sack