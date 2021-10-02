No. 1 Blossoms score fifth win in a row

The No. 1 ranked Blooming Prairie football team pounded St. Claire/Loyola (3-2 overall) 42-0 in BP Friday night.

Drew Kittelson threw for three scores and Tyler Archer ran for 127 yards and a pair of TDs for BP (5-0 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 27-for-127, 2 TDs; Drew Kittelson, 6-for-76; Cole Wangen, 5-for-60, TD

Passing: Kittelson, 10-for-15, 152, 3 TDs

Receiving: Colin Jordison, 3-for-67, 2 TDs; Archer, 3-for-58; Cade Christianson, 3-for-26, TD