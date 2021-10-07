Packer girls tennis team blanked by Spartans in Section 1AA quarterfinals

Published 5:38 pm Thursday, October 7, 2021

By Daily Herald

The Austin girls tennis team had its team season come to an end when it lost to No. 2 ranked Rochester Mayo (17-1 overall) 7-0 in a Section 1AA Quarterfinal in Rochester Thursday.

The Packers (7-11 overall) lost every match in two sets. Austin will now focus on the individual tournament, which begins on Oct. 14.

I was proud of our girls and how they fought to get to this point in the season,” Austin head coach Jeff Anderson said.

Singles

No. 1 Claire Loftus (M) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 2 Sutton Julsrud (M) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-2 , 6-0

No. 3 Aoife Loftus (M) def. Riley Hetzel (A) 6-0 , 6-0

No. 4 Malea Diehn (M) def. Emma Haugen (A) 6-0 , 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Reana Schmitt/Samantha Krueger (A) 6-1 , 6-2

No. 2 Jorden Ruskell/Keely Ryder (M) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (A) 6-1, 6-2

No. 3 Ella Dozois/Charlotte Colby (M) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (A) 6-1 , 6-0 

