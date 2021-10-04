Packer tennis team competes in Big Nine meet, will play at JM to open playoffs Tuesday

The Austin girls tennis team scored a few wins, but it didn’t have any first place finishers at the Big Nine tennis meet in Rochester Saturday.

The No. 9 seeded Packers will play at No. 8 Rochester John Marshall in a Section 1AA tournament match at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

RESULTS

No. 1 singles: Hannah Kosek (Red Wing) def. Gracie Schmitt (Austin) 6-3, 6-1

No. 2 singles: Kaitlin Meiergerd (Austin) def. Stephanie Vogt (Albert Lea) 6-3, 6-2; A. Julsrud (Mayo) def Meiergerd (A) 6-3, 6-0

No. 3 singles: Riley Hetzel (Austin) def Hannah Westman (Mankato East) 6-4, 6-4; Olivia McDermott (Owatonna) def. Riley Hetzel (Austin) 6-0, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Emma Haugen (Austin) def. L. Yenish (East) 6-0, 6-4; Emma Herzog (Owatonna) def. Haugen (Austin) 6-4, 6-1

No. 1 doubles: Sam Krueger/Reana Schmitt (Austin) def. Hyke/Meyer (Albert Lea) 6-0, 6-1; Andy/Iyer (Mayo) def Krueger/Schmitt (A) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 doubles: Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt (Austin) def. Bolster/Rosas (Faribault) 6-2, 6-0; Nevennhelm/Yilma (Century) def. VanPelt/VanPelt (Austin) 1-6, 7-6(1), 8-10

No. 3 doubles: Borland/LaCanne (Northfield) def. Aunica Groh/Vida Curtis (Austin) 6-2, 6-0