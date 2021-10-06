Packer volleyball team can’t take down Winhawks

The Austin volleyball team lost a matchup of two teams looking for their first Big Nine win of the season as the Packers fell to Winona (1-13 overall, 1-6 Big Nine) by scores of 25-20, 19-25, 25-20, 25-17 in Winona Tuesday.

Peyton Manahan had nine kills for the Packers (1-18 overall, 0-7 Big Nine).

“This match-up was pretty even all night as two win-hungry teams battled,” Austin head coach Jeremy Struck said. “It came down to who made less mistakes and tonight it was us.”

Austin stats: Peyton Manahan, 9 kills, 10 digs, 1 block; Kennedy Bell, 6 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 4 aces; Joy Deng, 6 kills, 1 assist, 3 blocks; Thwol Othow, 3 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig, 1 block; Chloe Jenkins, 25 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Nevaeh Borg, 2 kills, 12 digs, 1 ace