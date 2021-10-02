Rebels crush Lions 46-14

The Southland football team beat Spring Grove (2-2 overalL) 46-14 on the road Friday.

Brendan Kennedy ran for 182 yards and three scores for the Rebels (3-2 overall).

“It was a great team win,” Southland head coach Shawn Kennedy said. “I think it helped that it started to rain hard in the second half, because it slowed down their long passing attack. We had to play great and we did.”

Harrison Hanna had an interception and Southland recovered four fumbles.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Rushing: Brendan Kennedy, 21-for-182, 3 TDs; Christian Luthe, 11-for-90, 4 TDs; Harrison Hanna, 11-for-54