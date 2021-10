Southland volleyball team sweeps Lyle-Pacelli

The Southland volleyball team beat Lyle-Pacelli 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in Adams Tuesday.

Bailey Johnson had seven kills for the Rebels.

Southland stats: Maddy Bhend 9 assists; Bailey Johnson 7 kills, 7 digs, 0.5 block, 3 aces; Bria Nelsen 6 assists; Nora Schmitz 5 digs, 2 aces; Lynsey Wilson 7 digs, 4 aces; Hattie Wiste 5 kills, 7 digs; Katie Popenhagen 3 kills, 0.5 block; Shannon Kiefer 2 kills, 1 block.

LP stats: Alana Rogne, 5 kills, 2 set assists, 9 digs; Kearah Schafer, 2 kills, 2 digs; Avari Drennan, 2 kills, 4 digs; Olivia Heard, 4 kills, 6 set assists, 3 digs; Metach Oman, 2 set assists, 6 digs